Watch Scary One Year Anniversary of Haunted Sioux Falls Encounter

It was one year ago I was wandering through the building I work in and I had to turn full ghost hunter.

Do you believe in ghosts?

I didn't until I had this first hand encounter with the other side.

You can tell from the video I was a little shook up after what happened that morning.

I was doing my early morning routine which consists of putting my lunch in the fridge, and topping off my coffee.

I haven't been afraid of the dark for at least three or for years now, but after that mornings 'incident', I'm not so sure I will ever walk so confidently into a dark room ever again.

I've seen Ghostbuster's enough times over the years, I thought I really wasn't going to be afraid of no ghost, but this was a little too much.