It isn't COVID-19 or the regular flu, but there seems to be a stomach bug going around the Sioux Empire.

I'm not a doctor or a scientist, but what I can tell you is that if you contact this random stomach bug that it won't be a good time. That's because I just got through dealing with it.

My daughter started randomly throwing up at daycare a few days ago. It only took a day later for it to spread to my wife and then to me. When I started telling a friend of mine about my daughter's symptoms, he told me that he and his entire family went through it all a week prior. I even discussed it on Twitter and had a listener share his experience.

Get our free mobile app

Come to find out, more kids at my daughter's daycare have come down with the same issues now. I've also encountered more people that have said they have battled this over the last few weeks. So something is going around.

What does it include? Vomiting, diarrhea, chills, fatigue, loss of appetite, headaches, and muscle aches. We never experienced any fever with the chills as all of us stayed at a perfectly normal temperature. Thankfully, the actual illness lasts only 24-48 hours. Those 24-48 hours are ROUGH. From the sounds of it, it closely resembles (or it just is) the "norovirus" as defined by the CDC.

For those still thinking it could be COVID-19 symptoms, my wife was tested for it as a precaution and her test came back negative. It's a separate bug.

Consider this as just a heads up that something else is going around the Sioux Empire. Again, I don't consider myself any form of a scientist or doctor but I hope that at least sharing our experience will give you insight into another virus that seems to be making the rounds.