WATCH: Governor Noem Takes Aim at Dr. Fauci During CPAC Speech

This weekend, the annual CPAC conference took place in Orlando, Florida, and one of the prime-time speakers was South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem.

In a well-publicized speech on Saturday night, Noem touted her state's resiliency during the pandemic and noted key decisions her government has made in the past year that set South Dakota apart from every other state in the country.

She also pointed out her opposing view to Dr. Anthony Fauci (Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), emphasizing in her speech that Dr. Fauci is "wrong a lot".

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which was held this year in Orlando's Hyatt Regency, had a widespread national interest, given that former President, Donald Trump was expected to deliver his first public remarks since leaving the White House on Sunday evening.

But Noem, whose star has risen quickly within the GOP in the past year, took to the stage on Saturday night with a clear purpose; showing the country how South Dakota has handled the COVID- 19 pandemic differently than the rest of the nation.

In one particular part of her speech, Governor Noem said, "Let me be clear, COVID didn't crush the economy, government crushed the economy".

She also went on to say that South Dakota is the only state in the entire country that never asked a business or church to close its doors during the pandemic.

To watch the full speech, including Governor Noem's remarks about Dr. Anthony Fauci, check out the YouTube link below from Forbes Breaking News.