Watch Brooke Break Down Yoachella Sioux Falls First Yoga Festival

I believe everyone should try yoga at least twice, and if it works for you possibly make it part of your life.

Yoga is one of those things I have to keep on my regular routine rotation partially for the physical benefits, and 100% for the peace of it.

If you are a seasoned downward dogger, or a beginner the upcoming Yoachella Festival at the Strawbale Winery , Saturday, June 23rd has something for everyone.

From the Yoachella Facebook Page:

Yoachella is Sioux Falls' first city wide yoga festival. Teachers from every Yoga studio will be offering classes, including classes for kids. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit T and T Healing, an organization continuing the legacy of Tessa Jacobs, who was aligning her life to teach nutrition and yoga. Her example was one of generosity and kindness. Come together as a community. Be happy. Feel Connected. Move. Smile. Sing. Love.

The Yoachella Yoga Festival at Strawbale Winery is Saturday, June 23 at 9:30 AM till 1:00 PM.

Strawbale Winery is located at 47215 257th St, Renner, South Dakota 57055.

For more details, schedule for the day, and updates on Yoachella check out their Facebook Page.

