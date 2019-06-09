Watch Amazing 4 Year Old Evan Ring Bell After Final Treatment

4 year old Evan from Sioux Falls has been fighting cancer ninja style.

So it was only fitting that after he finished his final treatment that he ring the bell in full ninja gear.

Watch Evan in this video ring the bell ninja style as family and friends cheered him on

One of the things you learn about cancer is that is that it can affect anyone at any age.

At the annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon we reconnect with families we have known for years and meet new ones just starting their journey.

This year I met four year old Evan for the first time but have known his mom and dad for years.

