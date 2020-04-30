Washington’s Sydni Schetnan Commits to Louisville for Two Sports

Sioux Falls Washington's Sydni Schetnan has announced her college decision. The 6'5 junior will head to Louisville to play volleyball and basketball.

Schetnan announced her decision to attend Louisville on Twitter. Her post mentioned that she has committed to play both volleyball and basketball at the school.

With schedules for basketball and volleyball overlapping in the final month of the volleyball, Schetnan told Brian Haenchen of the Argus Leader that she'll start with the volleyball season and transition to practicing with the basketball team while still playing volleyball matches.

Schetnan will join fellow Washington volleyball teammate Phekran Kong at Louisville. Kong is graduating this season and starting at Lousiville in the fall.

On the basketball side, Schetnan had a great junior season averaging 13 points and eight rebounds per game. She helped lead the Washington Warriors to a 12-8 overall record and a spot at the unplayed 2020 Class AA state basketball tournament.

Photo provided by Jurgens Photography.