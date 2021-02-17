Washington Pavilion To Debut Traveling Literacy Exhibit

The Washington Pavilion has a new exhibit set to open entitled, Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites.

This traveling literacy exhibit will be at the Washington Pavilion from February 20th through May 30th.

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites will transform three well-known and cherished picture books and turn them into real-life learning environments in both English and Spanish.

The three stories getting this special treatment are “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter, “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats, and “Where’s Spot?” by Eric Hill.

Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums at Washington Pavilion explained, "The young children in our community will love to play and learn in this hands-on adventure of three well-known children’s books. This exhibit will spark a child’s joy of reading by allowing them to actually play in Peter Rabbit’s garden or use their imagination to find Spot the dog."

The goal of Storyland is to help children explore literacy skills and concepts through interactive and dramatic play.

For example, in "The Tale of Peter Rabbit", children will build vocabulary and narrative skills while searching for Peter's lost belongings, harvesting vegetables, and playing in Peter's burrow.

In "The Snowy Day" kids will have the opportunity to build print and sound awareness as well as explore Peter's wintry neighborhood.

"Where's Spot?" will help younger children explore sounds and images through wall interactives.

Storyland is a traveling exhibit created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum and funded by the State of Minnesota, Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment, and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Face masks are required.

If you are already a Washington Pavilion member, the exhibition is free. Daily admission rates will apply for non-members.

For more information, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org/ storyland .