Washington Pavilion Receives Grant Thanks to Harrisburg Employees

I want to give a shout out to some fine work by some Harrisburg people. I'm personally touched by this because my son studied for two years at the Washington Pavilion Science Academy.

Employees from Bayer CropScience U.S. in Harrisburg, SD recommended the Washington Pavilion to receive a $2,500 grant from Bayer Fund to be used for the creation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Discovery Kits available to school groups as well as home school students during their field trip visits to the Washington Pavilion.

Lynne Jones, Action Arts and Science Program Coordinator at the Washington Pavilion, tells us, “The funds will help us develop STEM Discovery Kits that will be used with over 1,500 K-5 students throughout Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities.”

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.