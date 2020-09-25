Washington Pavilion Prehistoric Adventure Climber Coming Soon

The Washington Pavilion has a new feature coming to The Kirby Science Discovery Center. The Prehistoric Adventure Climber will be ready to explore the week before Thanksgiving. Perfect timing to get the kiddos out of the house during Holiday break.

The new Prehistoric Climber will be on the fourth floor. The intention of the new climber is to promote physical activity for all children and be educational.

“The combination of fitness and education in this exhibit is very unique. Children will have so much fun being physically active, they won’t even realize they are learning,” says Brandon Hanson, Project Manager for the Washington Pavilion. “We also were very intentional about making as much of this climber as possible ADA-accessible. That was not an afterthought. Kids of all ages and abilities will gravitate toward this exhibit.”

This new addition to the Kirby Science Discovery Center will work in conjunction with the third-floor paleontology exhibits, Dinosaur Discovery, as well as the health and wellness-themed HealthQuest by Sanford and the Scheels Rock Wall on the fourth floor.

If you have a dinosaur lover in your family they will love the Prehistoric Climber! They can enter through a tunnel of dinosaur bones and explore passageways on four different levels. Then crawl through crates, discover caves and climb numerous corridors while trying to reach the top. But how will you get down? Well, glide back down to the bottom on the 7-foot turbo tube slide or race a friend down on the side-by-side slides.

Let your imagination run wild. Become an archeologist while you fill buckets with dinosaur bones and use the pulley system to get them to the other side. Radley Rex will be your guide.

The exhibit includes a dozen other interactives such as telescopes, puzzles, and more.

This new exhibit is possible due to the support of fourth-floor sponsor Sanford Health and an incredibly generous grant from the David B. Jones Foundation.

Become a member of The Washington Pavilion with rates starting as low as $5.99 per month. With a membership, you will enjoy free, year-round museum access along with other amazing benefits. For more information, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org. Daily admission rates apply for non-members.