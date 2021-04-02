Washington Pavilion Performance Series Announced

In a virtual announcement on Thursday, Darrin Smith, President & CEO of the Washington Pavilion alongside Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances & Events revealed the 2021-2022 playbill for the upcoming Pavilion Performance Series. It includes a return to Broadway.

The Broadway tours include Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, Fiddler on the Roof, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hairspray, Come from Away, and Anastasia.

If you've been away from the Washington Pavilion for some time like many, this will be a great opportunity to return and take in some of the best entertainment in the country.

Get our free mobile app

A bonus if you subscribe or renew your subscription to the Pavilion Performance Series, those who do before April 7 will be invited to a pre-party of the opening of Escape to Margaritaville complete with sponge cake, cheeseburgers, and margaritas.

So how many shows will you attend? Here's your checklist: