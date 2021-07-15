Warming Back Up, A Pleasant End to the Week
High pressure will be just over to our east, and that will give us sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Winds will be out of the E and S at 5-15 mph. Highs range from the low 80s east to the mid to upper 80s north and west.
Tonight's skies will be mainly clear with a few clouds across central South Dakota. Winds will be light out of the ESE and SE. Lows fall back into the mid-50s to mid-60s.
On Friday plenty of sunshine for areas along and east of the James River, but west of there, some clouds will trickle in for the afternoon and also introduce a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. That chance will continue into Friday night for those areas, with a mostly clear sky east of there. Highs will be in the mid-80s to around 90 with lows in the 60s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, while most will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, a few weak upper-level waves could spark a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms at times.
Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital
Sioux Falls: Downtown