Forecast: Foggy this Morning, Sunny, Warmer this Afternoon

From First Alert Weather Center Meteorologist Aaron Doudna

We're starting off our Wednesday with some locally dense fog around the region. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for southeastern parts of the region until 10 a.m. Remember to give yourself some extra time and use those low beam headlights.

The sunshine will be back this afternoon and we'll be looking at warmer temperatures as well. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the north to the low to mid 60s in the southwest. Another cold front will move through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning which will not only bring more cloud cover back to the area but it will bring a quick shot of some light rainfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning for some.

Thursday itself will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling again by around 5 degrees. The sunshine will be back for Friday, but it's going to be colder. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and Pierre and the mid 30s around Aberdeen.

We're tracking the potential for a rain/snow mix on Saturday across the area. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and 40s. Snowfall accumulations are possible mainly to the west of Sioux Falls at this point, but we're going to keep an eye on the path of this system. It's still several days out and there are lots of factors that can change in the meantime.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Email *

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan