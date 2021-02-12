Warm Up By Looking At Some Beautiful Warm Sunsets
Here in South Dakota, we have been experiencing some frigid temperatures and the worst is yet to come.
Seriously, we're not going to have a temperature above zero until Tuesday! That is too many days away! (I'm writing this on Friday, February 12, 2021. Just for future reference.)
So, I thought maybe it would help us warm up if we looked at some pictures from warmer places and pretend we are there.
Also, I took some pretty pictures of the sunsets in Key West, Florida and I just wanted an excuse to share them.
Two birds, one stone kind of thing.
Enjoy! And think warm thoughts!