Walmart, CVS, and Family Dollar Recalling Ibuprofen

Check your medicine cabinets there's been a recall on some Infants' Ibuprofen. Several brands of infant liquid ibuprofen are being recalled as they might contain higher and possibly dangerous concentrations of the drug.

New Jersey-based Tris Pharma Inc. is recalling the Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP 50 mg per 1.25 ml product sold and packaged in 0.5 oz. bottles at CVS Pharmacy, Family Dollar and Walmart.

Cision PR Newswire is reporting: "There is a remote possibility that infants, who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug, and therefore may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury. Adverse effects that may be experienced are nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely, diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects. To date, Tris Pharma, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the lots of product that are the subject of this recall."

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358.