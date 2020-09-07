Wall Lake Starts a Life Jacket Loaner Station

The summer of 2020 has been a tough one in so many respects. COVID-19 has handcuffed so many staples of summer activity for people and their families.

The summer of 2020 has been an especially deadly one for a popular lake near Sioux Falls.

Wall Lake has experienced two drowning fatalities this summer. The two tragedies have inspired friends of Wall Lake and area businesses to team up to help make sure heartbreaking stories like these never need happen again.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a new Life Jacket Loaner Station opened up just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend. The life jacket loaner station was created for Wall Lake guests to use on the honor system.

Anyone can take a life jacket to use while in the water. Then return it to the loaner station when they are done.

Robert Bruce of Sioux Falls told Dakota News Now, “When I first saw it, I thought that was a very, very good idea. I think all youngsters should have a flotation device on them.”

This life jacket loaner station is actually quite unique to this area. To my knowledge, there's really nothing like it in the Sioux Empire.

According to Dakota News Now, the creators hope it will help to make people and families that go to Wall Lake feel a little safer while enjoying all the lake has to offer area residents.

To ensure the life jacket loaner station idea catches on and will be available next summer and for many years to come, people are asked to contact Minnehaha Emergency Management or Bunny Timpe at 605-951-6729.

Source: Dakota News Now