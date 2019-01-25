Volunteers Needed to Help South Dakotans with Medicare Choices

A South Dakota organization that guides Seniors in understanding and making Medicare decisions is looking for your help as a volunteer.

As a volunteer for the South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) program, all training is provided, equipping you to provide one-on-one Medicare counseling.

To learn more about becoming a SHIINE volunteer, visit their website or call 605-394-2276.

Fall Open Enrollment occurs each year from October 15 through December 7. Any change you make during Fall Open Enrollment will take effect January 1. In most cases, Fall Open Enrollment is the only time you can pick a new Medicare Advantage or Part D plan.

Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) is a federally funded program through the Administration for Community Living and administered by the South Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Long Term Services and Support.

The organization operates across the South Dakota and has three offices covering the western, central and eastern regions of the state. Over 400 volunteers are what make the organization work, often consisting of nursing home staff, social workers, pharmacy staff and retired individuals.