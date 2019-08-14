The Sioux Empire is packed full of fun events again this weekend. With the Sioux Falls Air Show and the Downtown Sioux Falls Riverfest being two of the biggies.

Riverfest starts at 4 PM Saturday, (August 17) on the bike trail along the Big Sioux River Greenway in downtown.

A number of talented local and regional musicians will be performing. There will be food vendors set up in the parking lot next to Raven Industries, along with product vendors throughout the entire Riverfest venue.

Event goers will be able to purchase cold beverages at several locations. In addition to enjoying all the live music offered that day, you can take $10.00 canoe rides from 5:00-8:00 PM on the Big Sioux thanks to the South Dakota Canoe & Kayak Association.

They'll definitely be no shortage of entertainment and fun things to do, the only thing Riverfest could use a little more of right about now, is a few dozen volunteers.

KSFY TV is reporting the event could still use around 30 volunteers to help out that day. Most of the volunteers needed will be asked to work inside the various beverage tents.

According to KSFY, DTSF is looking for people willing to help ID event goers and handle cash. Volunteers are also needed to help sell water, pop, beer, and wine, and assist the DTSF team with a variety of other things.

Sign up to become a volunteer here.

Source: KSFY TV