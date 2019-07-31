Volunteer Opportunities at Helpline Center This Week

When people in Sioux Falls need help, they gravitate toward a number of invaluable non-profit organizations in our area. These charitable groups can only have the amazing life-changing impact they do with the help of incredible volunteers.

The Helpline Center makes it their mission to connect volunteers with organizations and causes that enrich both the person volunteering and the people being helped.

Just a few of the opportunities drawing people together this week include:

The Salvation Army/Stuff the Bus - Saturday, August 3, in conjunction with Walmarts nationwide the Salvation Army is collecting school supplies and needs help at collection tables throughout the day.

Safety Village of South Dakota Children’s Safety Fair - Monday, August 5-9, at the Sioux Empire Fair. Volunteers are needed to help with the registration, coloring and prize tables, as well as help out with the teen driving demonstrations.

Summer of DIY Project - Every week throughout this summer, the Helpline Center has suggested projects which families can put together themselves and then give to the Helpline Center to be distributed to the appropriate non-profits. This week's project is chemo/dialysis kits that will go to healthcare systems and cancer support organizations.

For more information see the Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or call 211.