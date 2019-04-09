Volleyball Teams from Six States to Play at Sanford Pentagon

Players, coaches and family of over 120 volleyball teams from around the Midwest will be in Sioux Falls this Saturday and Sunday April 13-14 for the AAU Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament .

This is the 5th annual tournament and will be played at the Sanford Pentagon and the Sanford Fieldhouse. Teams will be representing six states including South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. The winning team of the tournament will receive a paid entry into AAU Nationals.

This tournament is the largest of its kind for host Sanford Pentagon Volleyball Club.

Admission is free for children 17 years of age and under. $8 per day for adults, or $15 for a two-day pass.

Meanwhile, the Sanford Pentagon and South Dakota Volleyball Association recently entered into a partnership aimed at promoting and growing the sport across the region.

This will include two annual events: The South Dakota All-Star Volleyball Match and the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association Clinic.

Source: Mary Hublou, Sanford Health