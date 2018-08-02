It's been a long road since the collapse of the Copper Lounge in December of 2016 but now the city of Sioux Falls has cleared the air on the future of the property adjacent to the location.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken held a news conference on Wednesday alongside developer Jeff Lamont.

Lamont is the lone guarantor of the Village on the River . He alone will make the decisions going forward on the project.

According to a report from KSFY TV Lamont is confident about this development.

"We're making a huge, large investment, the largest in Sioux Falls history, in downtown Sioux Falls, so I mean, we obviously don't want to see the project go south either," Lamont said. "We wanna have a great project, which we plan to do and we're extremely excited for the project."

KSFY reported that the project will include a 15th floor, 215 rooms, five restaurants and three rooftop bars and lounge areas. The 7,500 square feet of retail space on the first lever is, "mostly spoken for," Lamont said.

The project is the largest public/private partnership in the city's history.

