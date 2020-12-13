Vikings Lose to Bucs as Kyle Rudolph’s Streak Ends

It seems like you can write a different script each week about the 2020 Minnesota Vikings and what their true identity is this year.

That didn't change on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-14 with a new twist on the losing script.

Vikings kicker Dan Bailey had a horrible day, missing three field goals and an extra point as it started out bad and ended badly for the Minnesota kicker.

That was historic as no kicker has missed three field goals and an extra point since the 1960s.

In addition to the new twist on how to lose from Minnesota, they were without tight end Kyle Rudolph who had his consecutive game streak snapped at 93.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, now that the Vikings are 6-7, they have a 22% chance to make the playoffs.

This year there will be seven teams from each conference for a total of 14 teams making the playoffs.

Minnesota will host the Chicago Bears next Sunday in Minneapolis as they look to sweep the Bears as they already beat Chicago earlier in the season.

