Vikings COO to Become Big 10 Commissioner

The Minnesota Vikings are about to lose a member of their front office as he transitions to a new role as Commissioner of the Big 10 Conference.

Vikings COO Kevin Warren has been named the new Commissioner of the Big 10.

Warren was the highest ranking African American executive of any NFL team.

He will take over for Jim Delaney who had been serving as the Big 10 Commissioner since 1989.

His contract was set to run out in 2020 and he decided that he would step away at the conclusion of that contract.

Warren will be tasked with continuing to move the Big 10 in direction of prosperity that we have seen Delaney take this conference in over his tenure.

That will include increasing revenue all while helping to set up a platform for the athletic departments to succeed on the field of play as well.

Time will tell what Warren's legacy looks like as the Big 10 Commissioner, but according to those who have worked with him over the years, the Big 10 hit a home run with their replacement for Delaney.