Vikings Continue to Disappoint in 2020 with Loss to Bears

The 2020 calendar year has been one to forget for many and that includes the Minnesota Vikings who continued to disappoint on Sunday.

Minnesota has continued to fall behind early and the comeback against the Bears fell short in the fourth quarter as they lost to Chicago 33-27.

A combination of some miscues on defense to some questionable play calling late, Minnesota couldn't get our of their own way and all but solidified their fate with the loss.

Chicago once again got a boost from Mitchell Trubisky who had a solid afternoon and other than a fourth quarter interception, he played pretty well all things considered.

Trubisky ended the day completing 15-21 passes for 202 yards, with 1 interception and 1 touchdown, while his counter part Kirk Cousins threw for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception in defeat.

Minnesota falls to 6-8 and are two games out of the last spot in the NFC Playoffs, while Chicago improved to 7-7 and are only one game behind Arizona for that final playoff spot.

