We are one game into the NFL preseason and already fans and apparently, players are upset about the new rules surrounding hits with the helmet.

In the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, there were two penalties called in relation to the new rule with one being pretty cut and dry while the other garnered a bit more controversy.

The day after has brought criticism from fans on social media and now a player in the NFL making a statement as well.

On Friday, Minnesota Vikings DB Andrew Sendejo wore a black hat to practice with the words "Make Football Violent Again".

My guess is that Sendejo is speaking for a lot of current players who are becoming more and more upset with the current state of the rules, especially the ones that affect the defense more than the offense.