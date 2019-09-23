Vikes Romp Past Raiders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Each of Dalvin Cook’s first two seasons were interrupted by injury, and the Minnesota Vikings were subsequently much more driven by the pass.

His skill set no longer under wraps, Cook has given this Vikings a clear and old-school identity.

Cook cruised past the 100-yard mark for the third straight game, Kirk Cousins rebounded from his rattled performance the week before with a turnover-free afternoon, and the Vikings rolled by the Oakland Raiders 34-14 on Sunday.

Though he missed 19 of his first 34 games in the NFL to a torn ACL as a rookie and then with nagging hamstring trouble last year, Cook never lost any fans on the coaching staff or in the locker room.

Cook had 16 carries for 110 yards and a score in just three quarters, and his backups capably grabbed the baton. Rookie Alexander Mattison got his first NFL touchdown as the Vikings (2-1) rushed for 211 yards and didn’t even attempt a fourth-quarter pass for the second time in two home games. Last week in a loss at Green Bay, Cousins had three turnovers, including a first-and-goal interception in the end zone.

