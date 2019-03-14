Amazing Video of Falls Park During March Flooding

This is footage of Falls Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota during a major flood event on March 13 & 14.

Sioux Falls received over 2-1/2 inches of rain. The rain combined with some major snowmelt led to widespread flooding in and around the city.

Many streets around Sioux Falls closed because of the flood waters. Numerous basements experienced flooding and backed up sewage problems. As of Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has been in talks with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the prospect of declaring an emergency declaration for the city.

While heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions exist west of Sioux Falls, city fire and police departments are conducting water rescues for people stuck in flooded homes and stranded on streets in stalled vehicles.

Thursday's afternoon forecast for Sioux Falls is calling for heavy snow at times along with winds gusting to 60mph. Warm weather can't come soon enough.