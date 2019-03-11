Victim, Children Wait Outside for Police Following Assault

Police responded to a call for help and found the victim of an alleged aggravated assault and her children waiting outside a Sioux Falls home, while the suspect remained inside.

The incident took place on Sunday (March 10) just before 2:00 PM at a home in the 1400 block of East 5th Street, near 5th Street and Wayland Avenue.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim outside with some children," said Sergeant John Spaeth of the Sioux Falls Police Department. "The weapon involved was reported to be a BB gun."

Police located 23-year-old Caleb Austin Andree inside the home and took him into custody without incident. Andree is being held at the Minnehaha County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.

The statement from the Sioux Falls police department did not indicate the nature of the argument, or if the children were Andree's.