Victim Identified in Deadly Sioux Falls Stabbing

As the suspect in the Sunday morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sits in a Minnehaha County Jail Cell, the victim in the case has now been identified.

KSFY TV is reporting that 38-year-old Ronnie Jerome Baker of Sioux Falls died early Sunday morning, (March 10) after being stabbed multiple times in the chest by 40-year-old Christopher Lee Adams.

Lieutenant Mike Colwill with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, that Baker had been drinking for several hours with the suspect before they got into a verbal argument about "magazine sales." The verbal altercation escalated into a physical conflict that resulted in Baker being stabbed with a knife multiple times in the chest by Adams in his home near West 9th Street and North Evergreen Drive around 8 AM on Sunday.

According to KSFY, Adams' family members were home at the time of the incident and went to a neighbor's house to have them call police after the stabbing took place.

When police arrived on scene, they found Baker, and administered life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

KSFY says that authorities located and arrested Adams a short time later just a few blocks from his home.

Adams is currently in jail facing second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges. He is being held on $250,000 cash bond.

Source: KSFY TV