Veterans Get VIP Treatment at Sanford International Tournament

As the Sanford International Tournament begins its second year at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls this week there will be something for everyone's liking including veterans.

This year all First Responders as well as Active, Reserve, Veteran, and Retired U.S. Military personnel will receive free admission each day with one guest during the week’s events. A veteran’s tent will be located at the 17th hole.

Each day Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 PM a veterans flag ceremony will take place on 17 where an American flag will be on the pin. The only hole on the course.

The PGA Tour Champions Player’s opening ceremony will begin at 9:00 AM Friday (September 20) with the first group teeing off at 10:00 AM. A special EMC Legends Series featuring Jack Nicholas is set for Saturday at 3:00 PM. And the final round Sunday beginning at 10:00 AM.