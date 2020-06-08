According to a press release that was sent out this morning, Craig Kelly, a Vietnam Veteran from Jefferson, SD who served in the U.S. Air Force, was selected for a trip to The Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Kelly was scheduled to fly out to the memorial site this fall but due to his declining health and postponed flights due to the pandemic, he will not be able to travel on an Honor Flight in the future.

The Mission of Midwest Honor Flight is to transport America’s Veterans to visit memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of not only they have made but also of their fellow veterans.

From Aaron Van Beek, President of Midwest Honor Flight:

“We are looking forward to offering this Mini Honor Flight for one of our American Veterans who is unable to take flight with us. Every Veteran deserves this opportunity to see the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. We are fortunate to have the Siouxland Freedom Park so close to us to offer this trip to see the half-scale Vietnam Wall.”

Midwest Honor Flight is a non-profit volunteer organization located in Northwest Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota dedicated to providing Veterans with the honor, respect, and closure they deserve with an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C.

Social Distancing guidelines will be followed but those interested in attending the event are welcome to gather in Siouxland Freedom Park near South Sioux City, NE at 5:00 PM for a ceremony on Sunday, June 14, 2020.