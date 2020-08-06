During a time when communities need to be there for each other more than ever, especially in times when our local neighborhoods have been impacted financially.

Vern Eide Motorcars is one of those businesses that believe in community and doing the right thing. They know that restaurants have been one of the hardest-hit businesses in the wake of COVID-19.

“Local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and they have seen some incredibly tough times recently. We wanted to support them and help them weather this storm,” said Jim Lake, owner of Vern Eide Motorcars.

According to a recent press release, Vern Eide Motorcars is giving its customers a surprise. They've given over $100,000 in local restaurant gift cards to Vern Eide customers since May. The goal is to give $250,000 out in gift cards by the end of this year.

“We are all in this fight together. We need to look out for one another,” Lake said. “And we believe we have found a way to give an added perk to our customers, help local businesses, and to do what we can to boost our local economy.