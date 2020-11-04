Vermillion Mother Charged with Murder in Infants Death

A twenty-six-year-old South Dakota mother is in jail after her infant child was found dead at a Vermillion home on Monday (November 2).

Dakota News Now is reporting the woman Maria Milda was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder on Monday night by Vermillion police.

Police officers received a call on Monday afternoon about a child not breathing at a residence in Vermillion. Once authorities arrived, they found a one-year-old deceased baby boy.

The initial investigation was regarded as “suspicious" by police, but no arrest was made on Monday according to Dakota News Now.

That changed on Tuesday (November 3) when Milda was taken into custody and charged with the infant's death.

The exact cause of the child's death is pending an autopsy result.

Milda is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

No additional details regarding the infant's death are being released at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now