Valleyfair Scheduled to Reopen in Late May

Here's another sign that a degree of normality might be just around the corner.

In just a few days, you will once again be able to load up the family in your own version of the Queen Family Truckster and visit the Upper Midwest's favorite family fun park, which is just 3 and 1/2 short hours away from Sioux Falls!

Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minnesota is scheduled to reopen at the end of May.

You can almost picture Clark W Griswold punching COVID-19 in the face, can't you?

As Dakota News Now reports, once Valleyfair opens it doors to the public later this month on (May 22), it will be the first time since 2019 that anyone has come close to losing their cookies on rides like the Corkscrew, Excalibur, Wild Thing, Steel Venom, and all of Valleyfair's other favorite attractions.

COVID-19 denied us of all that fun last summer, as the family fun park was forced to close for the past 18 months due to the pandemic.

According to Dakota News Now, the Valleyfair staff has been busy these past few weeks preparing for the big grand reopening by inspecting all the rides and getting COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Just because the park will be open to the public once again doesn't mean it will be just like it was in 2019. After all, we are talking about the state of Minnesota here.

Upon reopening, Valleyfair plans to have various safety protocols in play like; capacity limits, mask requirements, and social distancing practices.

But hey, let's stay focused on what is important, thrill-seekers will soon be able to ride their favorite Valleyfair rollercoasters again! Praise Marty Moose, or should I say the Corkscrew!

Either way, with any luck at all, this summer, the only thing you'll have to worry about is the smell of feet emanating from the backseat of your car on the way there.

We're on a quest for fun! Halleluhah! Holy S#!@! Where's the Tylenol?

