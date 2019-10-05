USF, USD and SDSU All Pick Up Wins on Saturday

Three out of the four local universities picked up wins on the football field on Saturday with USF, USD and SDSU getting the victories.

It was Dakota Days in Vermillion and USD rolled over Indiana State.

USD rushed all over Indiana State with 239 yards combined on the ground from Austin Simmons and Kai Henry leading the Coyotes to a 38-0 victory.

As USD was celebrating D-Days, SDSU was celebrating Hobo Days with a victory over Southern Illinois.

SDSU had some struggles at times, but as great teams do, the Jacks were able to pull away and win 28-10.

USF hosted U-Mary on Homecoming and routed them 39-0.

In front of a good Homecoming crowd, the Cougars were led by a balanced attack and a pick six from Ryan Nieman on their way to the win.

Augustana was the only team who lost, but it came in dramatic fashion as their comeback fell just short as they fell to Bemidji State 21-20.

The Vikings sit at 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the NSIC South.

As all four teams look to get a win next week, here's a look at their upcoming schedules.

USF at Minnesota-Crookston October 12 at Noon

Augustana hosts St. Cloud State October 12 at Noon (Viking Days)

USD at Missouri State October 12 at 2 PM

SDSU at Youngstown State October 12 at 5 PM