USF, SDSU Men’s Basketball Games Canceled

Both the NSIC and Summit League have been impacted by COVID-19 protocols and this weekend local teams in both conferences will sit out due to the coronavirus.

The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball games with Winona State University has been canceled per Northern Sun scheduling guidelines. The games will not be rescheduled. Meanwhile, over in the Summit League, the South Dakota State men's basketball team's games at Omaha have been canceled in accordance with Summit League COVID-19 protocols.

Due to impending winter storm the young season sees USF women (2-0) at the Stewart Center this Saturday and Sunday. The Coo will host Winona State.

Coming off back-to-back losses the Augustana University men's basketball team (2-2) will play their season home opener this Friday, 7:00 PM and Saturday, 3:00 PM at the Sanford Pentagon against Concordia-St. Paul (7-6).

Augie women (2-2) will be in St. Paul Friday and Saturday to play the Golden Bears of Concordia-St. Paul (4-0).

And this weekend's women's basketball games between SDSU and Omaha are set to tip-off at 3:00 PM both Friday and Saturday in Omaha.

