USF, Augie, SD Universities Online Only Throughout Semester

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all South Dakota public universities and two private universities in Sioux Falls will remain on-line only throughout the rest of the semester.

On Tuesday, March 24, the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University announced all courses will remain fully online throughout the rest of the spring 2020 semester, Dakota News Now reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced that all public universities will remain online-only for the rest of the school year.

Both Sioux Falls universities have been delivering classes exclusively online for over a week in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

