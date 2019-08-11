USD’s Chris Nilsen Grabs Gold at Pan Am Games

The accolades for USD's Chris Nilsen continue as he adds a gold medal to the resume at the Pan Am Games.

The USD pole vaulter has proven that he can be a star in the sport.

During his third attempt at 18 feet, 10 ¾ inches, he was able to complete it and vault to the top of standings.

Nilsen was one of two Americans in the thirteen man field at the Pan Am Games and was able to showcase his skill set to the world.

He will look to continue his success in the NCAA ranks once again this year for the University of South Dakota Track and Field team.