USD Women’s Basketball Cracks AP Top 20

The University of South Dakota's women's basketball team continues to prove that not only are they the best team in the Summit League, but they are making the argument that they are one of the better teams in the country.

The AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday and USD women's basketball team is ranked #20.

Last week, USD defeated Western Illinois 88-51 and took down Oral Roberts on the road 77-73.

The No. 20 ranked Coyotes are only one of twelve teams in the country to still be undefeated in conference play.

On the season, USD is 24-2 and 13-0 in Summit League play.

Up next for the Coyotes, NDSU will travel to Vermillion on Wednesday and go on the road to play SDSU on Sunday.