USD Loses in Quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament

The University of South Dakota had a chance to carry the torch for the South Dakota schools into the semi finals of the men's bracket in the Summit League Tournament after SDSU's loss on Saturday night, but fell short against Purdue-Fort Wayne.

USD got off to a bad start on Sunday night and could never recover as the Mastodons defeated the Coyotes 96-70.

One of the best guards in the Summit League, John Konchar had a huge night, ending with 18 points and helped lead the way for PFW.

This season was a tough one for first year head coach Todd Lee, but he handled it with class and kept his team believing all year long.

With injuries mounting all season long, Lee kept the Coyotes playing hard and ending the regular season on a good run.

With a healthy group back next season, look for USD to take a big step forward with Lee at the helm.

Purdue-Fort Wayne will take on Omaha on Monday night at 8:30 PM and will follow the game between North Dakota State and Western Illinois at 6 PM.

Tickets can be purchased for both games by visiting the Denny Sanford Premier Center Box Office or going to Ticketmaster.com.