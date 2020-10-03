USD Decides To Host Alternative Dakota Days

Months ago The Unversity of South Dakota made the difficult decision to call off D-Days, or Dakota Days as some call it, due to the current pandemic according to Dakota News Now.

However, the university states that they have come up with an alternative way to still celebrate the festivities of Dakota Days while practicing social distancing.

"Staff members including Jarren Duffy and Kelsey Bathke along with others constructed events to recreate Dakota Days while maintaining social distancing. One of these events included the “Yote Yard competition"; allowing fans to participate by submitting photos of their decorated yards for judging"- Dakota News Now.

This opportunity provided a watch party for those in attendance where last year's football game between SDSU was played in the Dakota Dome's parking lot.

Fans could watch the game from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Instead of the normal parade for Dakota Days, a substitute "Cruising with the Coyotes" was held this afternoon, October 2, 2020.

The 2020 homecoming king and queen Carson Zubke and Abuk Jiel were present in their vehicle saying hi to everyone.

“Supporting your community is really important in that. We’re really happy to be here today and celebrate even though it looks a little bit differently," Zubke said.

Source: Dakota News Now