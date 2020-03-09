We are down to just two teams left in the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament and the winner on Tuesday will punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

USD will face off against SDSU in the Summit League Championship Game.

Both teams have cruised through the Summit League Tournament through two games and this matchup the conference was looking for after both men's teams from each school were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

USD holds a 2-0 lead in the rivalry this season routing SDSU in their first matchup while defeating the Jacks by double digits in the second contest as well.

SDSU will have to stop the big run the Coyotes go on and the Jacks must hit shots from the perimeter in order to have any chance on Tuesday.

The expectation is that even with a loss that USD will get an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament but SDSU will need to win in order to get the trip to the big dance.

Game time is 1 PM and the game can be seen on ESPN 2.

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Box Office.