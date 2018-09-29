USA Trails 10 to 6 Heading into Sunday’s Play at the Ryder Cup

After the morning sessions at the Ryder Cup on Friday, there was a lot of optimism surrounding the US Ryder Cup team as they were leading 3 to 1.

When the dust settled on Friday after a sweep in the afternoon by the European team, the US trailed 5 to 3.

Saturday brought more optimism from Team USA but they were unable to capitalize on some chances both in the morning and afternoon sessions, causing the lead to increase for the Europeans to a margin of 10 to 6.

The struggles have been most apparent for some of golf's biggest names over the last two decades as Tiger Woods hasn't won a match and Phil Mickleson didn't play on Saturday after a horrible Friday.

Europe now just needs 4.5 points to secure the 2018 Ryder Cup title.

The matchups are set for Sunday and the fans are hoping for some drama instead of a run away for Europe.