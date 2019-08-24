USA Loses Stunner to Australia and Snaps Winning Streak

The United States Men's Basketball team is much different from a roster perspective than what it will look like for the 2020 Olympics, but regardless, they should be still dominating the world.

That wasn't the case in their latest exhibition match as they saw their 78 game winning streak snapped.

The USA fell to Australia on Saturday morning 98-94.

It was the first time in 13 years that the men's team had lost a game.

The last time the US lost a game, came in 2006 in the semi finals of the world championships to Greece.

Prior to the loss today, the USA team previously held a 30-0 record against Australia.

USA will look to get back on the winning track on Monday as they will face off against Canada in another exhibition game prior to the world championships.