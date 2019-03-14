It was a bad, bad day to be a number one overall seed at the South Dakota Class AA combined tournament.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman's girls and Lincoln's boys entered the 2019 tournaments as the number one seed. After the first day, both of them will be playing in the consolation side of the bracket. Mitchell upset the Lady Knights 63-54. Mitchell was led by Mackenzie Miller's 19 points. Harrisburg held on to defeat Lincoln 41-30 to advance forward.

Outside of the two 1/8 matchups, all the other higher seeds for both the girl's bracket and boys bracket advanced forward. Lincoln, Harrisburg, and Brandon Valley will play in the championship rounds for Class AA girls. O'Gorman, Yankton, and Brandon Valley will do the same in the boy's bracket.

We will have full coverage of the Class AA championship semifinals on ESPN 99.1 beginning at 4:00 CT.

4:00: Mitchell vs. Brandon Valley (Girls)

5:45: Lincoln vs. Harrisburg (Girls)

7:30: Harrisburg vs. Brandon Valley (Boys)

9:15: Yankton vs. O'Gorman (Boys)