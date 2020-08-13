The picture involving the Sioux Falls shooting that sent one person to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Tuesday (August 11) is becoming somewhat clearer.

Dakota News Now is reporting that police are now searching for three people they believe are connected to the shooting that happened at a home on North Starlite Place, located near the intersection of West Burnside Street and North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

Police told Dakota News Now, four men entered the home around 3:15 PM Tuesday, at least one of the suspects had a firearm in his possession. A male resident inside the house pulled out a handgun of his own and shot one of the four men who had just come inside.

Immediately after the shooting, the four suspects who entered the home left the scene in a a 2004 Toyota Camry. The injured man was dropped off at a Sioux Falls hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities still did not know the condition of the victim as of the police briefing given on Wednesday (August 12).

According to Dakota News Now, police did locate the 2004 Camry used in the incident parked near 18th Street and Dakota Avenue. No one in that area was able to provide police with details regarding the vehicle.

As of late Wednesday (August 12), authorities were still searching for the other three suspects involved in the shooting.

Police did tell Dakota News Now, the four men who entered the Starlite Place home knew the residents inside, but how they are connected is still unclear at this time.

No charges have been filed yet in the case, as the investigation continues.

Again, should you have any information that could aid authorities in their search, you're asked to please call Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now