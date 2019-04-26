It's official, USF offensive tackle Trey Pipkins has been drafted into the NFL.

The All-American was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers selected Pipkins with the 91st overall pick and considering where he was drafted, the likelihood that he will be in the mix to start sooner than later becomes a real possibility.

Pipkins was once considered a late round pick, but after his East-West Shrine Game performance, he skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards.

Over the years we have got to know the stud offensive tackle out of the University of Sioux Falls and he clearly was not only a great football player, but a great person.

The Changers landed a talent that will only continue to get better and could go down as the best football player to ever come out of USF.