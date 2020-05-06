Everyone has an opinion on when they think sports will happen again and that included a University of Minnesota regent this week.

Appearing on the Paul Finebaum show, the University of Minnesota regent Michael Hsu said that he thinks as we sit here now it is unlikely that we have school or sports this fall.

"I would say that based on what's available to us today in terms of science and vaccine development, I think the odds are we are not gonna be back to school in the fall, in person. And, that may mean that sports is also not gonna be happening, at least in the beginning. Now, I don't know how they're going to make a transition halfway through the fall semester and decide to have students on campus, but right now I think based on everything I've heard, it just doesn't look likely."

This sentiment, however, isn't one that the University of Minnesota is ready to get behind.

University of Minnesota regent chair Ken Powell said those comments don't reflect the position of the board and there has been no decision made by the University of Minnesota for sports or academics this fall.

There have been numerous Universities throughout the United States who have publicly said they plan on having classes on campus this Fall including the University of Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Purdue.

Minnesota was one of the more strict states in regards to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Minnesota football team had tremendous success in 2019, finishing ranked No. 11 in the country and are scheduled to begin their season at home against Florida Atlantic on September 3.