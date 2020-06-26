Unhealthy Water Closes Lake Alvin to Swimming

The state of South Dakota recently conducted routine testing at Lake Alvin and they have discovered high levels of bacteria in the water. A No Swimming order has been issued until further notice.

According to a release from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (SDGFP), “Following heavy rains, we often see an increase in the amount of runoff into our lakes and streams. That runoff picks up contaminants along the way, and deposits them into the water,” said District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann. “Higher levels of contaminants are seen initially, but they usually dissipate pretty quickly thanks to the natural filtration provided by the lake.”

Lake Alvin is also a good fishing lake and with that the SDGFP adds the lake is still safe for fishing, and that the concern is ingesting or submerging in the water.

No worries if you looking of a swimming hole this weekend or for the rest of the summer. Since the Sioux Falls City swimming pools are closed pack up the family and take a drive to Wall Lake west of Sioux Falls. You can also take a dip at Newton Hills State Park south of Canton. And you may have forgotten about Lake Pahoja just over the border in Iowa.

Testing will continue at Lake Alvin and the beach will reopen when the water again reaches appropriate levels.