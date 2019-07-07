If you and the family plan on visiting the faces sometime this summer, plan on dealing with a little construction to South Dakota's most well-known landmark.

KSFY TV is reporting, that starting this week parts of the Mount Rushmore National Monument are about to get a multi-million dollar makeover.

A major construction project is slated to start the week of (July 7) and continue through much of 2020.

Maureen McGee-Ballinger, a spokesperson, for Mount Rushmore Park told KSFY, the scheduled upgrades are designed to make it easier to traverse the park and provide clearer views of Gutzon Borglum's sculpture, which includes the faces of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt.

Throughout the construction period, many parts of the park will be closed off to visitors. Some of the areas due for an upgrade include; the visitor's center and amphitheater. However, don't let that news dissuade you from attending one of nation's most popular tourist attractions, because according to McGee-Ballinger, visitors will still have good views of the sculpture and the finished product is "going to be beautiful."

Source: KSFY TV