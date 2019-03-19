UFC Fights No Longer Available Through Cable and Satellite Providers

If you want to watch some upcoming UFC PPV events, you are gonna have to go through ESPN . According to Sports Business Journal, the two companies have agreed to allow ESPN+ to become the MMA outfit’s exclusive PPV provider.

What does that mean for you? Well, all UFC events will not be available from any Cable, Satellite or Telco provider. All UFC viewers will have to subscribe to ESPN+ and then order the PPV event through that platform for an incremental fee.

Endeavor President Mark Shapiro , whose company owns UFC, said in a statement: “We’re really redefining the pay-per-view business, It’s evolving the pay-per-view model to be more in line with how fans are watching sports today.”

ESPN does not plan to sell UFC PPVs through other distributors though UFC will sell PPV rights for bars and restaurants. The change will begin with UFC 236 on April 13, 2019.

Source: sportsbusinessdaily